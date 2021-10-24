Watch
Morgan City man booked with aggravated arson, violation of protective order

Courtesy Morgan City Police
Posted at 1:57 PM, Oct 24, 2021
Morgan City detectives and State Fire Marshals have arrested a local man in connection with a fire.

Trevor Hebert, 26, was booked with aggravated arson, simple burglary, criminal damage to property, obstruction of justice and violation of a protective order.

Morgan City Police and Morgan City firefighters responded to a fire on Vine Drive. Once the fire was out, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. The Morgan City Police detectives and the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office worked the case, and arrested Hebert.

Hebert allegedly admitted to going into the home and setting it on fire. He also allegedly destroyed evidence after he was done.

As of Sunday, no bond had been set for his release.

