Morgan City man booked in arson of his apartment

State Fire Marshal deputies have arrested a Morgan City man for setting fire to the unit he was renting above several commercial businesses located inside of a historic building.

Wilburn McCullom, 72, was booked into the Morgan City Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson. He is also being held as a fugitive on outstanding warrants from another agency.

In the early evening hours of July 13, SFM deputies were requested by the Morgan City Fire Department to assist with determining the origin and cause of a fire located in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set inside of a second-story room that was being rented out as a studio apartment above one of the businesses operating inside of the historic building. Deputies learned McCullom was the tenant of the room, but had recently received an eviction notice that was to go into effect at the end of this week.

Deputies also learned just prior to the fire, the landlord and McCullom had been in an argument. Minutes later, smoke was discovered coming from the rental space as McCullom was seen walking away from the building.

Morgan City Police took McCullom into custody on the outstanding warrants while SFM deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with this case.

The SFM would like to thank Morgan City Police for their assistance, a release states.