Morgan City man arrested on 41 counts of bestiality and pornography involving juveniles

MORGAN CITY — A Morgan City man has been arrested after engaging in inappropriate conduct with underage juveniles and sexual abuse of animals on Thursday.

In May of 2021 investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division began an investigation involving Devin Joseph Mayon engaging in inappropriate conduct with underage juveniles.

On May 19, 2021 Mayon was placed under arrest on charges related to the initial investigation, police say.

Through continuing investigation, investigators identified additional victims Mayon had been in contact with along with multiple images of child sexual assault material, as well as images of pornography involving animals.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Mayon. On October 21, 2021 Mayon was located in the area of First St. Mayon was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

Devin Joseph Mayon, 21 years of age, was arrested on 10/21/2021 @ 2:10 p.m with the following charges:

Charges: Warrant: Pornography Involving Juveniles

(41 counts)

Warrant: Pornography involving Juveniles

under the age of 13

Warrant: Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

(3 counts)

Warrant: Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

(4 Counts)

Warrant: Computer Aided Solicitation of a

Minor (4 counts)

Warrant: Sexual Abuse of an Animal-

Possession of Pornography involving

Animals (2 counts)

