Morgan City man accused of rape, indecent behavior with juvenile

MORGAN CITY, La. — A Morgan City man has been arrested Wednesday on charges of first degree rape, indecent behavior of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

According to MCPD, police received a complaint on May 12, about Joseph M. Madison Jr. having improper contact with a juvenile.

MCPD says that detectives with Morgan City conducted an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Madison.

He was located at his residence and placed under arrest by investigators.

Madison was transported and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

