Morgan City man accused of multiple child sex crimes

Morgan City Police
Courtesy MCPD
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 06, 2022
A Morgan City man has been arrested and booked on numerous child sex charges.

Johnell Thomas, 52, was booked Wednesday with two counts of first-degree rape, five counts sexual battery, five counts oral sexual battery, five counts indecent behavior with juveniles and 15 counts aggravated crime against nature.

After an investigation, warrants were obtained for Thomas and he was arrested Wednesday morning in the Leona Street area. He was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who may have information too call Morgan City Detectives at 985.380.4605.

