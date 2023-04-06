Morgan City Firefighters save dogs in structure fire

MORGAN CITY, La. — Early Thursday morning, at around 1 am, the Morgan City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Fourth Street.

According to the local fire brigade, arriving emergency personnel observed smoke and fire showing. As a result, action was taken to prevent any further spreading of the fire.

The fire was brought under control fairly quickly. No occupant or firefirefighting personnel injuries were reported, authorities say.

Morgan City Firefighters rescued a few chihuahua puppies by providing oxygen and resuscitation measures. They will be temporarily cared for by Morgan City Petting Zoo.

Fire department trucks and personnel were back in service by 3:30 am, officials report.