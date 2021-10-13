Morgan City Fire Department responds to two fires in Siracusaville

Firefighters responded to two fires early Wednesday morning in Siracusaville.

The Morgan City Fire Department responded just after midnight to a vehicle fire on Grace Street and a structure fire on Chetta Lane.

When firefighters arrived they say the home on Chetta Lane was fully engulfed. While on their way, firefighters say dispatchers advised them of the vehicle fire on Grace Street.

The Amelia Volunteer Fire Department was requested to assist with the separate incidents.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to investigate both scenes.

An investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

