One in critical condition after mobile home fire in Franklin

One person sustained "major" injuries in a mobile home fire Saturday morning in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Barrow Street. The fire was deemed under control by Fire Chief Chuck Bourgeois at 11:40 a.m.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with major burn injuries, officials said.

Roads were blocked off while the fire department battled the blaze.

The investigation has been turned over to the State Fire Marshal's Office. A spokesperson for the SFM said no further information was available on the investigation, but the person injured is in critical condition.

We'll update with more information when it becomes available.

