The LA 182 Bridge over the Atchafalaya River is closed in both directions due to a traffic incident on the Berwick side, Morgan City Police say.

The trailer of a truck, which was filled with concrete, broke free and crashed into the side of the bridge. No injuries were reported, but the bridge was damaged significantly. Because of that, the bridge will be closed until further notice pending inspection by Louisiana DOTD.

Here are some pictures from Franklin's Assistant Fire Chief: