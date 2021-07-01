MCPD arrest two St. Landry Parish men on catalytic converter thefts

Morgan City Police have arrested two St. Landry Parish men in connection with the theft of catalytic converters.

Jimmy Gros, 50, of Krotz Springs, and Lee Covington VI, 41, of Arnaudville were each booked with theft $1,000 to $5,000 and criminal damage to property $1,000 to $5,000.

On Wednesday, Morgan City Police were called to a business located on Front Street after the employees found the catalytic converter had been cut from a company vehicle.

The business had video surveillance, and police used it to develop a description of the suspects. A search warrant was issued for a local motel room, and police say they found Gros and Covington in the room with several catalytic converters.

The two men were arrested and booked.