MCPD arrest local man, again, on child sex charges

Morgan City Police have arrested a local man, again, on child sex charges.

Jakhyri Carbin, 20, was booked with indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and Obscenity.

Carbin was arrested in the past and booked with cyberstalking, obscenity and indecent behavior with a juvenile. One of the terms of his bond was that he stay off social media platforms and the internet.

But in January, an MCPD investigator found a post from Carbin on social media. The investigator continued their investigation with search warrants on multiple social media platforms. The searches yielded that Carbin had been having inappropriate conversations with juveniles and had sent unsolicited inappropriate images to multiple adult females. All contact via social media was made after the bond restrictions were in place. Warrants were prepared for Carbin's arrest.

On April 06, 2023, Carbin was located and arrested while at the 16th Judicial Courthouse. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and later to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and processed.

The investigation is continuing and if there are any additional victims that Carbin may have been in contact with, you are urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division @ (985)380-4605.