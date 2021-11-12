Man wanted in Morgan City shooting turns himself in

The 19-year-old wanted in connection to a shooting on Grizzaffi Street in Moran City has been arrested.

Keith Garner Jr turned himself in to police on November 11 at 10:00 pm, they say. He was booked on the following charges:

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Aggravated Obstruction of a

Highway Commerce

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Illegal Use of Dangerous

Instrumentalties

Possession of a Firearm in a

Firearm Free Zone

Bond was set at $550,000.

Officers responded on Tuesday November 9, 2021 to the area of Grizzaffi Street in regards to the Upon arrival investigators found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an out of area hospital where they were listed in stable, but guarded condition.

Morgan City Police say Garner Jr. was developed as a suspect after evidence was allegedly uncovered linking him as the shooter in the incident.

