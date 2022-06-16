Man convicted in attempted murder of his relative

A Morgan City man has been convicted of attempted murder in a May 2020 shooting.

16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé said that the jury found Troy Watson guilty of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a woman who is a relative of his.

The incident started earlier in the day, when the two were arguing and police had to come and separate them. But later that evening when the victim was in bed with her young child, Waston entered the room and shot her point blank in the forehead.

Watson allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, and also allegedly test-fired the gun beforehand to make sure it was working properly.

The victim survived, but was in the hospital for more than a month.

The sentencing range for attempted second degree murder is not less than ten nor more than fifty years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Sentencing is set before the Honorable Keith R.J. Comeaux on August 23, 2022.

Assistant District Attorneys Craig Colwart and Brady Holtzclaw prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated by the Morgan City Police Department.