Man booked in Morgan City stabbing

Morgan City Police have arrested a local man in connection with a Sunday stabbing.

Jarred Randle Womack, 40, was booked with attempted second-degree murder. He was arrested Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Park Road area at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a stabbing. They found a man who had been stabbed in the neck. The suspect had fled on foot, but officers found him a few minutes after the incident.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported via helicopter for medical treatment. As of Monday, he's listed in critical but stable condition.