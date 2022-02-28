Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Man booked in Morgan City stabbing

Morgan City Police
Courtesy MCPD
Morgan City Police
Posted at 10:05 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 11:17:32-05

Morgan City Police have arrested a local man in connection with a Sunday stabbing.

Jarred Randle Womack, 40, was booked with attempted second-degree murder. He was arrested Sunday night.

Officers were called to the Park Road area at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after a stabbing. They found a man who had been stabbed in the neck. The suspect had fled on foot, but officers found him a few minutes after the incident.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported via helicopter for medical treatment. As of Monday, he's listed in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.