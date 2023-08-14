Man arrested on second-degree murder indictment warrant in 2021 shooting

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff's, a man has been arrested on an indictment warrant for second-degree murder.

Courtland Jermaine Phillips, 23, was arrested on August 12, 2023, at 11:24 p.m. in regard to the 2021 shooting in Charenton.

Police were called to the 200 block of Oneida Street in response to a disturbance involving two men from outside of the Chitimacha reservation.

When police arrived, they said they found the body of Terrel Charles, 22, of Jeanerette.

According to Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson, Charles drove to the residence of a former girlfriend. At the home, another man was present and an argument allegedly ensued between the two men.

Both men allegedly pulled out handguns and Charles was shot and killed.

Following the shooting, Phillips was taken into Chitimacha Tribal Police custody and transported to St. Mary Parish Jail where he was booked for second-degree murder.

His bail was set at $1,000,000.