Man arrested after high speed pursuit in Morgan City

Morgan City Police Department
Jarvis Granger
Posted at 10:02 AM, Apr 06, 2021
A man is in custody following a Monday night high speed pursuit that ended in a crash in Morgan City.

The Morgan City Police Department says that on April 5, a patrol officer in the area of Apple Street saw a vehicle almost hit another vehicle.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, the police department says that the driver fled and a high speed pursuit followed.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jarvis Granger, drove his vehicle into a yard during the chase.

Granger, at one point, allegedly stopped the vehicle and allowed a passenger to exit. That passenger fled on foot while Granger put the vehicle in reverse and allegedly hit a police unit.

Granger then attempted to flee again before losing control of the vehicle at Second and Onstead Street where he struck a shed.

Following the crash, Granger attempted to flee on foot but was caught.

Granger was arrested and later booked on the following charges:

  • Careless Operation
  • No Turn Signals
  • Aggravated Flight from an Officer
  • Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
  • No Drivers License
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Disturbing the Peace
  • Possession of Marijuana 3 rd
  • Possession of Synthetic Marijuana 2 ed

Officers say they still are attempting to identify the passenger.

