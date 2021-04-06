Man arrested after high speed pursuit in Morgan City

A man is in custody following a Monday night high speed pursuit that ended in a crash in Morgan City.

The Morgan City Police Department says that on April 5, a patrol officer in the area of Apple Street saw a vehicle almost hit another vehicle.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, the police department says that the driver fled and a high speed pursuit followed.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jarvis Granger, drove his vehicle into a yard during the chase.

Granger, at one point, allegedly stopped the vehicle and allowed a passenger to exit. That passenger fled on foot while Granger put the vehicle in reverse and allegedly hit a police unit.

Granger then attempted to flee again before losing control of the vehicle at Second and Onstead Street where he struck a shed.

Following the crash, Granger attempted to flee on foot but was caught.

Granger was arrested and later booked on the following charges:

Careless Operation

No Turn Signals

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

No Drivers License

Resisting an Officer

Disturbing the Peace

Possession of Marijuana 3 rd

Possession of Synthetic Marijuana 2 ed

Officers say they still are attempting to identify the passenger.

