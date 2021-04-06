Man arrested after high speed pursuit in Morgan City

A man is in custody following a Monday night high speed pursuit that ended in a crash in Morgan City.
The Morgan City Police Department says that on April 5, a patrol officer in the area of Apple Street saw a vehicle almost hit another vehicle.
While attempting to stop the vehicle, the police department says that the driver fled and a high speed pursuit followed.
The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jarvis Granger, drove his vehicle into a yard during the chase.
Granger, at one point, allegedly stopped the vehicle and allowed a passenger to exit. That passenger fled on foot while Granger put the vehicle in reverse and allegedly hit a police unit.
Granger then attempted to flee again before losing control of the vehicle at Second and Onstead Street where he struck a shed.
Following the crash, Granger attempted to flee on foot but was caught.
Granger was arrested and later booked on the following charges:
- Careless Operation
- No Turn Signals
- Aggravated Flight from an Officer
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- No Drivers License
- Resisting an Officer
- Disturbing the Peace
- Possession of Marijuana 3 rd
- Possession of Synthetic Marijuana 2 ed
Officers say they still are attempting to identify the passenger.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers