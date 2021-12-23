Maitland Elementary spreads Christmas cheer with holiday decor

At Maitland Elementary in Morgan City, the holidays aren't just about getting a break from learning.

As teachers and administrators demonstrated this month, it's about experiencing the holidays while remaining positive and focused on the good all around them.

The halls of the school on Federal Avenue were were wrapped in festive decor for December to remind students that Christmas break was right around the corner.

Classroom doors were decked in Christmas themes with snow, nice lists, and seasonal quotes reminding everyone to "make the season bright."

Bulletin boards got similar treatments with snowflakes, snowmen, and snow globes filled with pictures of smiling students.

School administrators say the decorations were a way to spread holiday cheer while also having fun.

"Our entire staff, led by our principal, Ms. Tonia Verrette, decorated every inch of the school to help spread holiday cheer this season. It was a wonderful way to get everyone in the Christmas spirit since things have been so crazy the last couple years."

As part of the school-wide incentive program that recognizes good choices, students were treated to a viewing of the movie Polar Express.

In keeping with the spirit of it all, the gym was transformed into scenes from the movie and students who demonstrated good behavior were rewarded with a golden ticket to see the show and enjoy cocoa and cookies in their pajamas.

