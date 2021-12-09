Luncheon recognizes, honors local first responders

Community members in St. Mary Parish showed appreciation for local first responders during a luncheon on Wednesday.

Franklin pastor Allen R. Randle hosted a barbecue at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. He invited elected officials, first responders, and fellow clergy.

Randle said the luncheon was a way to show just how grateful they are for all first responders and others do.

"We're grateful today to have them here," said Randle. "And what we seek to do is serve them in whatever capacity we can to let them know that we appreciate they're serving us, protecting us on a daily basis."

Church administrator Pamela Randle added, "We'd just like to thank everyone that partnered with us, especially Classic Business, and we'd also like to thank those behind the scenes that make it happen."

