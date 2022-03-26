Louisiana yard's $19M Navy contract could bring up to $143M

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) - A Louisiana shipyard has a $19 million Navy contract with the potential to build nearly $143 million worth of barges that can house crews while their ships are being repaired.

Conrad Shipyard LLC of Morgan City says the Naval Sea Systems Command can order up to eight of the barges, which will be built to house 199 people.

A Pentagon list of contracts signed March 15 says Conrad was among six bidders. The vessels will be built in Amelia.

In Navy terms, they'll be “Yard Repair, Berthing, and Messing” craft. Halter Marine is building barges that can house 600 people at its shipyard in Pascagoula.

