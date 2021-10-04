Longtime St. Mary Chamber of Commerce President has died

The longtime President of the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, Donna Meyer, has died.

The Chamber announced Meyer's death in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

"Our fearless leader, our enthusiastic ball of light, the ultimate BURST of POSITIVITY for St Mary Parish, has transitioned to her Heavenly Home. We will always love you. And our hearts will forever miss you," the post reads.

Meyer's husband Ed Meyer said in a post that Donna passed away on Sunday night, October 3, at MD Anderson in Houston.

Meyer has been the President of the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce since 2004

We will update this story once funeral arrangements for Meyer have been announced.

