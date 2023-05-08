Longest-tenured Clerk of Court in the State, Cliff Dressel, announces retirement

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — Today, St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court Cliff Dressel, the longest-tenured Clerk of Court in the State of Louisiana, announced his retirement. He will not be seeking re-election once his current term of office ends on June 30, 2024.

Dressel started his career with the St. Mary Parish Clerk of Court as a Deputy Clerk of Court in June, 1965. In August of 1969, he was promoted to Chief Deputy Clerk.

In July of 1984, following the retirement of his uncle, Benny Blakeman, Dressel was elected as Clerk. He has since been elected to 10 consecutive terms over 40 years. His service to the residents of St. Mary Parish has totaled to 59 years.

Dressel has been the only Clerk of Court in the State of Louisiana to be elected as President of the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association for two terms.

According to Dressel, his success stems from hiring good employees and providing them with the proper training and equipment so that they are able to provide the highest level of legal service.

Dressel would like to thank his current employees, all of his retired Deputy Chiefs and longtime Chief Deputy Clerk of Court, Jane C. Pilant, for their excellent service to the legal community.

Dressel would especially like to thank his wife, Renelle Robicheaux Dressel, their children and family for their love and support throughout his longtime career.

Lastly, Dressel would like to thank the residents of St. Mary Parish for having the confidence to elect him to office. According to Dressel, his career as Clerk has been the source of great pride and fulfillment.

When asked whether Dressel was concerned about someone breaking his record as the longest-tenured Clerk of Court in the State, Dressel said that “he’d become concerned when they reached 50 years."