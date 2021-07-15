Local Native American tribe is in need of helping hands

A Louisiana Native American tribe, the United Houma Nation, was gifted with a new administration building in recent months.

Now, they are need of help with renovation projects, according to their Facebook page.

"We are in need of help painting the interior space, landscaping, basic clean up and organizing spaces, and skilled laborers such as carpenters," the UHN post states. "Our costs for renovations have been higher than we would have liked and we are looking for volunteers to help in these areas."

A Houma retirement home, "The Oaks of Houma," donated the building at the turn of the new year, they say.

The UHN are a non-profit and are able to offer charitable tax deductions both for businesses and individuals for donated supplies, materials and skilled labor work, they say.

In return, the UHN says they would be happy to publicly acknowledge and share photos of donated work and materials if individuals are interested.

Volunteers and donors can contact the UHN at (985)223-3093 to sign up, or email the tribal administrator, Lanor Curole, at lanor.curole@unitedhoumanation.org.

The UHN has sovereign government, they say, in six parishes: Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, St. Bernard and Plaquemines.