Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Local high school provided breakfast for veterans

items.[0].image.alt
Franklin Senior High School
255481662_859993628022014_7187625933109909717_n.jpg
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 17:30:27-05

FRANKLIN — Franklin Senior High School held a drive-thru breakfast for veterans on Thursday.

On a Facebook LIVE video, the faculty, staff and students from Ms. Middleton's second period class, and the gifted and talented, wished a "Happy Veterans Day" to all those who served.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.