Local high school provided breakfast for veterans

FRANKLIN — Franklin Senior High School held a drive-thru breakfast for veterans on Thursday.

On a Facebook LIVE video, the faculty, staff and students from Ms. Middleton's second period class, and the gifted and talented, wished a "Happy Veterans Day" to all those who served.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel