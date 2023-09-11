Learn how to identify venomous snakes

FRANKLIN, La. — While there are more than 40 species of snakes native to Louisiana, only six are dangerous and only four are found in the Acadiana area.

Guest speaker David L. Martin, who has 50 years of experience with venomous snakes, will help the public learn more about identifying snakes to ease the public’s concern when coming in contact with them.

“Learning to recognize these few distinctive species requires as much unlearning of misconceptions and nonsense as it does new learning of their appearance and behavior,” said Martin. “Doing so replaces fear, apprehension, and loathing with respect, confidence, and peace of mind.”

Martin worked for 12 years in the Department of Herpetology at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. He currently resides in Franklin and is a biologist with the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District.

This free program is being held through a partnership between the Friends of Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge and St. Mary Parish Library and is suitable for an adult audience. No live reptiles will be on view.

For more information on this event contact the Franklin Library at 337-828-5364, visit www.bayoutecherefugefriends.org, email btrfriends@yahoo.com, or like the Friends of Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge on Facebook. The library is located at 206 Iberia Street, Franklin, LA 70538.

