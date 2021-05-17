LDH to offer Pfizer, J&J vaccines Friday in Franklin

The Louisiana Department of Health will make vaccines available to St. Mary Parish residents on Friday in Franklin.

The event will offer Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those who schedule an appointment.

Youth ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine while people ages 18 and older can receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

Vaccinations will take place on Friday, May 21 at Higher Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Church is located at 1506 Willow Street in Franklin.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine visit laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov or call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

A list of COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.

