Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

LDH to offer Pfizer, J&J vaccines Friday in Franklin

May 21 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm
items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 7:26 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 08:28:23-04

The Louisiana Department of Health will make vaccines available to St. Mary Parish residents on Friday in Franklin.

The event will offer Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those who schedule an appointment.

Youth ages 12 and older are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine while people ages 18 and older can receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

Vaccinations will take place on Friday, May 21 at Higher Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Church is located at 1506 Willow Street in Franklin.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine visit laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov or call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

A list of COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.