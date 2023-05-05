LDAF: St. Mary Parish woman arrested on forgery charges

BATON ROUGE, La. — Yesterday, a St. Mary Parish woman was arrested on forgery charges following an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission and an arrest warrant issued by St. Mary Parish.

According to a preliminary investigation, LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission determined that Shanna L. Bryan of Berwick allegedly illegally forged and modified three Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) tests, also referred to as “Coggins tests.” Bryan, 41, did so for the purposes of boarding three horses at a St. Mary Parish boarding facility, authorities say. After being tested, the horses were found “negative” for Equine Infectious Anemia.

Bryan turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department. She was arrested on a warrant for three counts of forgery. Reports show her bond has been set at $5,000.

“There is a reason that EIA tests are required by law; forging their results is a serious crime,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “Any duplicitous efforts to jeopardize accurate and honest testing could have a detrimental impact on Louisiana’s equine industry, and that’s not a chance we are willing to take.”

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office assisted the Livestock Brand Commission in this investigation.

To report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes, contact the Livestock Brand Commission's 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741.