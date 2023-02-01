Large fight at Franklin High leads to juvenile's arrest, gang activity

FRANKLIN, La. — On January 13, 2023, at 8:44 pm, officers with the Franklin Police Department responded to Franklin Senior High School in reference to a large fight.

Officers on the scene began efforts to separate the subjects that were fighting and evacuated the gymnasium. Upon evacuation, officers were advised of shots fired outside of the school. Franklin Senior High School was then placed on lockdown as a result, according to Chief Tina Thibodeaux.

A juvenile male, 17, was arrested on January 31, 2023, at 12:03 pm, on the following charges: disturbing the peace by fighting, simple battery, and criminal street gang activity. The juvenile was booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests may be pending.

The Franklin Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.