Lane closures happening Tuesday and Wednesday on Highway 90 in Calumet

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says that lane closures will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday on Highway 90 in Calumet.

According to the DOTD, the outside (right) lane of US 90 westbound at milepost 165, Wax Lake Outlet Bridge in Calumet, will be closed on Tuesday, November 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, November 3, the inside (left) lane of US 90 westbound at milepost 165, Wax Lake Outlet Bridge in Calumet, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The closures are necessary for bridge joint repairs, according to DOTD.

The Sheriff's Office says that the road will be open to regular traffic with a 16-foot lane restriction on oversized loads.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel