La. 182 Bridge set to close for 2 years for repairs

ST. MARY PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced Tuesday that beginning Monday, May 22, work will begin on a $25,969,337.50 rehabilitation project on the La. 182 bridge over the Atchafalaya River in St. Mary Parish.

The project will begin at the Berwick side and end at the Morgan City side of the bridge, according to DOTD.

Work will consist of cleaning, painting, bridge repair, and related work. Work is expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Nighttime and weekend work is also expected.

The bridge will be closed to traffic beginning May 23, 2023. The detour route will consist of U.S. 90. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

This project is estimated for completion in May of 2025.

The funding breakdown for the project is Federal: $ 20,775,470; and State: $ 5,193,867.50.

