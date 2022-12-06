JUST IN: City of Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly announces resignation due to health reasons

FRANKLIN, La.— Chief Morris Beverly submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Foulcard citing health reasons effective December 30, 2022. Chief Beverly was appointed police chief in January of 2019 after Mayor Foulcard was elected during his first term in office.

Mayor Foulcard stated, “I am truly grateful for Chief Beverly’s hard work, dedication and service in leading his department during his time as Police Chief for the City of Franklin. I pray for his continued health and hope he will find his second retirement peaceful and fulfilling.”

Chief Beverly is Franklin’s first African American Police Chief in its 202 year history.

As the position of police chief in the City of Franklin is appointed by the Mayor and ratified by the City Council it also falls under the purview of Civil Service guidelines.

Qualifications and requirements under the Civil Service Guideline can be found in the posting notice for the Civil Service Examination Requirements of the Office of State Examiner.