Jury convicts man in connection with Amelia shooting

A St. Mary Parish jury has convicted a man in connection with an October 2021 shooting.

Cody Michael Smith was found guilty of attempted manslaughter.

He's accused of shooting at his estranged wife and her friend outside a restaurant in Amelia. He and his wife had been having problems, and while they were trying to work it out she had a protective order on him which preventing him from contacting her and from having a gun.

He allegedly went to her job, angry that she had once dated her friend. He called them both out of the building and then pulled a gun and shot at the friend, who was wounded in the arm.

The defendant’s five-year-old son was in the parking lot with him and witnessed the shooting.

After a two-day jury trial, the defendant was found guilty of attempted manslaughter. He now faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing has been set for November 6.

The investigation was handled by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Assistant District Attorney Heather Hendrix prosecuted the case.