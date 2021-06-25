Joint investigation leads to arrest of Morgan City man on child sex charges

A Morgan City man has been arrested following an investigation targeting individuals seeking to solicit children for sexual acts.

Sheriff Blaise Smith said Friday that 20-year-old Micah Devonte Young was arrested on June 24 during a joint operation with other local agencies.

Young was arrested and booked on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The arrest was made with assistance from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Taskforce detectives who worked with the Berwick Police Department, Morgan City Police Department, and Chitimacha Tribal Police Department in the operation.

Young is currently in the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

No bail has been set.

