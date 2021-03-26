Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be administered at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered on April 7 at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel in Charenton.

The single-dose vaccination event will take place from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Casino Pavillion located at 832 Martin Luther King Drive.

Those interested in receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should register online.

Appointments can also be made by calling 800-228-9409 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

To learn more about the vaccines or to find other vaccination locations in Louisiana, visit the LDH website.

