Jeanrette man sentenced to life in 2014 slaying

A Jeanerette man has been sentenced to life for the October 2014 slaying of a Four Corners man.

Henderson D. Wesley, 30, was convicted by a jury last month on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Ronald Chillis Jr..

Wesley was accused of firing several shots into the front door of Chillis' home in Four Corners. Chillis was shot several times and died as a result of his wounds.

There is surveillance video of the homicide and the defendant was identified as the person who shot Chillis by several witnesses, authorities say. Further, cell phone analysis confirmed that the defendant’s phone was in the area around the time of the homicide.

Second degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, and that is the sentence Wesley was convicted of.

At the sentencing hearing, both parents of Ronald Chillis, Jr., Evelyn and Ronald “Chip” Chillis, Sr., testified about the loving and caring impact their son had on family and friends and how the actions of Wesley have forever changed that.

“I express my condolences and prayers to Evelyn, Chip, and their family for their loss. I have witnessed the strength and courage of these parents support of their child in pursuit of justice," said 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé.

Daniel Smart, Assistant Attorney General and Assistant District Attorney Brady Hollzclaw prosecuted the case for the State of Louisiana.