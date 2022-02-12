Jeanerette seeks to restore infrastructure

The people of Jeanerette say the city is truly a great place to live but an update on its infrastructure is long overdue.

Several say Jeanerette it’s time now for road improvements.

“Especially in the town of Jeanerette you go down some of these streets. It’s so bad some people have to turn around and go back the other way. That’s how bad the road is,” resident Stanley Gabriel Sr. said.

While driving through the city KATC saw one man who was stalled on the side of the road in a pot hole.

“It’s really clinking now, I might have to get a tow truck out here,” resident Francis Williams said.

I spoke with the Mayor of Jeanerette, Carol Bourgeois Jr. who says the city is receiving nearly 2 million dollars from the American rescue plan for the city’s improvement. 500 thousand will go towards improving several roads in the community.

The city is also looking at national and state grants for additional infrastructure improvements.

“We might not reconstruct the streets per say but with a good overlay you can sometimes get 5-10 years of use out of it,” Bourgeois said.

“Right now we just have to take it in small chunks. This is more or less phase 1,” Bourgeois said.

Funds will also go towards improving the water plant and water tower to improve water quality.

Mayor Bourgeois says work on fixing the city's roads with ARPA funds should begin in May.

