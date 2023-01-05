Interim superintendent appointed in St. Mary Parish

An interim superintendent has been appointed in St. Mary Parish.

Superintendent Teresa Bagwell let the board know last fall that she wouldn't be seeking a contract extension, but she recently took medical leave, described by the district as "unanticipated" that begins today. Her contract doesn't expire until June.

The current assistant superintendent, Rachael Sanders, was appointed interim superintendent, a release from the district states.

Sanders is a former school principal and district instructional leader, according to the release.