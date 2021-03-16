Hwy 182 in Bayou Vista reopens after crash involving bicyclist

Hwy 182 in Bayou Vista reopened to traffic Tuesday morning following a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

The crash occurred around 6:00 am on March 16 near Gray Construction and shutdown the roadway from Bernard Street to Pluto Street until 8:00 am.

Louisiana State Police investigated the incident and say that the bicyclist received moderate injuries in the crash.

Trooper Thomas Gossen says that they bicyclist was in violation at the time of the incident

No impairment was reported on the part of the vehicle driver.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while crews investigated the scene.

