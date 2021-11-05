Houma man wanted for an Oct. shooting at a Franklin business

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a Houma man who is wanted for a shooting that occurred on October 25 at a business located on Northwest Blvd. in Franklin.

Armaj Harvey, 18, is wanted for questioning.

If the public has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at (337) 828-1716. The public will may remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel