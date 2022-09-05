Home destroyed by fire in Morgan City

No one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire early Monday in Morgan City.

A post by the Morgan City Fire Department states that they were called to the home on Sixth Street at about 2 a.m. Monday.

The home, a single-story, single-family home, was fully involved in the fire when they arrived. They immediately sounded a second alarm for off-duty help.

Volunteer firefighters from Amelia, Berwick and Bayou Vista also reported to help fight the fire.

No one in the home, nor any firefighters, were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Here's the post: