Help from public needed in locating missing St. Mary Parish woman

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.

The family says they haven't had contact with Tessie Toups, 30, since March 11th.

Toups is five feet three inches tall and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She may be in the Lafayette area, according to an SMPSO spokesperson.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel