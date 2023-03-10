Watch Now
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

FVFD establishes scholarship in honor of long-time department member

330333055_209548181653008_5448185311949887810_n.jpg
Franklin Volunteer Fire Department
330333055_209548181653008_5448185311949887810_n.jpg
Posted at 7:10 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 08:10:39-05

SR. MARY PARISH, La. — The Franklin Volunteer Fire Department has established a scholarship in commemoration of late, long-time fire department member E. Louis Boudreaux.

“Louis was a 20-year member of the fire department,” states Chief Chuck Bourgeois, “and he left a profound impact on everyone he came in contact with.”

According to the Franklin Fire Department, the $500 scholarship is open to all seniors enrolled in the public and private schools of St. Mary Parish for the following studies: fire, emergency medical, nursing or related medical fields. Contact a local high school guidance counselor to obtain an application.

Submissions must be postmarked by Monday, April 24, 2023, the department states.

Franklin Volunteer Fire Department’s President Toddy Boudreaux says, “We are proud to maintain the legacy of Louis Boudreaux where the Franklin Volunteer Firefighters will invest in a child’s education in his honor.”

For more information, contact the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department at (337) 828-6328.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.