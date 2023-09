Franklin Police have booked a local woman in connection with the January 2022 shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

Cahyvion Alexander died from a gunshot wound to the head, police said at the time.

This week, Franklin detectives booked Ashlee Miller, 43, on a warrant with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

She remains in the parish jail with no bond set for her release as of Tuesday.