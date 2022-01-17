Franklin water system issues boil advisory for customers

The Franklin Water System says that they have issued a boil water advisory after experiencing problems with their water supply system.

Officials say that several breaks have been experienced Monday due to the cold weather. Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of "questionable microbiological quality," they say.

As a precaution, the Water System has issued a boil advisory which will remain in effect until rescinded by the Franklin Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers boil their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel