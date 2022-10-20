Franklin teenager accused of attempted murder, gang activity

Franklin Police have booked a 15-year-old boy with multiple charges in connection with two recent shootings.

The 15-year-old was booked with 18 counts attempted second-degree murder, two counts criminal street gang activity, two counts principal to aggravated criminal damage to property, three counts aggravated criminal damage to property, principal to illegal use of a weapon, illegal use of a weapon, principal to illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The teen was booked, processed and released pending juvenile court.

The first incident happened on September 23 at about 11:30 p.m. near Iberia and Alpha streets. Several shots were fired, and several vehicles were damaged, but no people were injured.

The second incident happened on October 1 just before 1 a.m., near the area of Iberia and Oakdale streets. Again shots were fired, and a house and a vehicle were damaged but no people were injured.