Free meals to be provided to seniors in St. Mary Parish

St. Mary's Community Action Agency will be providing a free meal to seniors in Franklin and the surrounding community on Monday.

They say seniors 60 and older will enjoy a home-style cooked meal provided by their staff.

Dinners can be picked-up at Peter Pan Head Start Building at 1407 Barrow Street in Franklin. The July 19 senior feeding is a drive-thru event.

Organizers say there will be no mingling allowed inside the building as per restrictions and social distancing guidelines.

The senior feeding is sponsored by the St. Mary Parish Government and St. Mary Community Action Agency, Inc.

Questions or inquires can call the St. Mary Community Action Agency's central office at (337)828-5073.

