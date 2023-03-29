Franklin Police: Suspect arrested after brief hostage situation

FRANKLIN, La. — On March 28, 2023, at around 5:04 pm, the Franklin Police Department responded to a hostage situation with shots fired on Cayce Street.

Franklin Police, with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the Baldwin Police Department, and the Franklin Fire Department, were able to secure the area.

The suspect was taken into custody following a brief negotiation with law enforcement. The victim was unharmed in the incident.

According to Chief Tina Thibodeaux, Andre Brown, 42, of Jeanerette, was arrested on March 28, 2023, at approximately 5:42 pm, on the following charges: aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics.

Brown was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, authorities say.