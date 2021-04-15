Franklin Police seek identity of man who allegedly used counterfeit money at a local business

Franklin Police are asking the public to help in identifying a man who allegedly used a counterfeit bill at a local business.

Police say that on April 12, 2021, they received a complaint from a local business regarding a person that used a counterfeit bill to make a purchase on April 6, 2021.

Surveillance captured of the man was shared by the police department. They are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect pictured.

Franklin Police Department

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

You may remain anonymous

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel