Franklin Police asking for help in shooting incident

The Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help in their investigation of a shooting.

On Monday, June 28, police were called to the area of Willow and Fifth streets. Callers said that they heard multiple gunshots fired and that vehicles were involved.

Officers began their investigation, and then St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop of a suspect vehicle in the area of Willow and Wall streets. They found a handgun with a high-capacity magazine on a passenger of the vehicle, police say.

Irvyon James, 18, was taken to the Franklin Police Department for questioning and was booked with illegal carrying of a weapon. He posted bond and was released.

The Franklin Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You can remain anonymous, police say.

