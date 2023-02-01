Watch Now
Franklin juvenile arrested after shooting

Posted at 6:04 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 07:14:38-05

FRANKLIN, La. — On January 31, 2023, at 3:39 pm, the Franklin Police Department responded to calls of shots fired around Canal Drive. Though investigation efforts, officers learned that projectiles entered a vehicle. No one was injured in the incident, according to Chief Tina Thibodeaux.

Detectives and officers with Franklin Police located the suspect, who was subsequently arrested.

A juvenile male, 15, was arrested on January 31, 2023, at 6:52 pm, for the following: attempted second degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and aggravated criminal damage to property. The juvenile was booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court.

The investigation is still ongoing. Additional arrests may be pending, authorities say.

The Franklin Police Department asks that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.

