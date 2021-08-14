Franklin PD: Runaway teen may be headed to Texas

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Police say 15-year-old Bryan Bollinger, Jr., was reported missing by his parents. Bryan was last seen by a family member on August 13, 2021, at approximately 9:30 PM and could possibly be headed to Texas.

Bollinger is described around 6'00, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has curly red/brown hair and has hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Bryan Bollinger, Jr.'s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel