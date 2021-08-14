Watch
Franklin PD: Runaway teen may be headed to Texas

Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 13:35:34-04

The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Police say 15-year-old Bryan Bollinger, Jr., was reported missing by his parents. Bryan was last seen by a family member on August 13, 2021, at approximately 9:30 PM and could possibly be headed to Texas.

Bollinger is described around 6'00, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has curly red/brown hair and has hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Bryan Bollinger, Jr.'s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

